New Gladiators coach has plans to turn home ground into a fortress

FOOTBALL: Newly appointed Gympie United president’s biggest plan is to turn the Gladiators home ground into a fortress.

New paint, a good atmosphere and a new mascot are just some of the ideas new president Troy Johnson will implement before the next season.

Gympie United Gladiators new president Troy Johnson

“I do not want to change the world but there are a few little things. I want a mascot. We are the Gladiators but to just have someone down building that club spirit and have the comradery within,” he said.

“Also a bit of colour. I had the pointer down here on Saturday to paint the change rooms blue with yellow strips. We have a control room which we do not use so we are going to turn that into the apparel room and also a physio’s room with ice baths.

Johnson was appointed as the clubs new boss on Wednesday at an annual general meeting.

He brings experience to the position with him, as Johnson has previously held other leardership roles for United and Columbia FC for about 12 years.

Gladiators players will need to adhere to a code of conduct.

“I just want to make sure all the players are committed,” he said. “I want full commitment from players and also a dress code. I want black shoes, black shorts or slacks and club shirts. We do not just represent the club but also our town.”