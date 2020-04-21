New footage emerges of ‘terrifying’ hotel hold-up

Terrifying footage of three masked gunmen stormed into the Caloundra CBX in November and taking off with cash. The trio are still at large.

TERRIFYING footage of three men armed with shotguns storming a Sunshine Coast hotel has emerged as police attempt to crack a six-month-old case.

On November 22 at 4.50am the masked trio held-up the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St, Caloundra, and made off with cash.

The offenders, who were armed with a sawn-off shotgun and rifle, have remained on the run since the ordeal.

The footage, obtained by WIN News, shows one of the men pointing a gun at a patron and threatening it towards six others all who have their hands in the air.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the men arrived in a black Mitsubishi sedan and entered the hotel through the poker room entrance.

"When the offenders have come in, they've pointed firearms at the security guard and the people in the poker machine room, they've demanded that those persons place their hands on their head and not move from where they were," Sen Sgt Eaton said at the time.

"The third offender ... has gone up to the female attendant, threatened her with a firearm and demanded the takings from behind the till."

Sen Sgt Eaton told WIN News he believed the Mitsubishi sedan was stolen.

According to Queensland Police Service statistics, there were six armed robberies in the Caloundra region last year.

More to come.