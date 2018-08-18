Menu
EMERGENCY TRAINING: LifeFlight Helicopter Rescue Service airborne medical staff undergo extra training to help them deal with difficult emergency situations.
New 'flying doctors' head over heels

Arthur Gorrie
by
18th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
They were held upside down under water in a cage, then thrown out of a hovering helicopter - now a new batch of critical care doctors have joined RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter team.

Two of them are Swedish graduates.

Dr Joakim Johansson is a Consultant in Anaesthetics and Intensive Care Medicine. He is on the Swedish National Board on Health and Welfare.

Dr Oskar Larsson is a Consultant in Emergency Medicine. A specialist in Sweden of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, he was also an army medic.

He took a road trip and saw most Queensland coastal areas, but chose our part of the world.

"The main reason is I have a really big personal interest in critical care, pre-hospital work...and you have loads of sun and good surfing, " he says.

LifeFlight recruits within Australia and internationally, hand-picking the few who then undergo rigorous training to qualify as airborne medical retrieval registrars. on board the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.

The doctors are put through a mock helicopter crash and must get themselves to safety.

It is a necessary skill for the work they face, a spokesman said.

