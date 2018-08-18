New 'flying doctors' head over heels

EMERGENCY TRAINING: LifeFlight Helicopter Rescue Service airborne medical staff undergo extra training to help them deal with difficult emergency situations.

They were held upside down under water in a cage, then thrown out of a hovering helicopter - now a new batch of critical care doctors have joined RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter team.

Two of them are Swedish graduates.

Dr Joakim Johansson is a Consultant in Anaesthetics and Intensive Care Medicine. He is on the Swedish National Board on Health and Welfare.

Dr Oskar Larsson is a Consultant in Emergency Medicine. A specialist in Sweden of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, he was also an army medic.

He took a road trip and saw most Queensland coastal areas, but chose our part of the world.

"The main reason is I have a really big personal interest in critical care, pre-hospital work...and you have loads of sun and good surfing, " he says.

LifeFlight recruits within Australia and internationally, hand-picking the few who then undergo rigorous training to qualify as airborne medical retrieval registrars. on board the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.

The doctors are put through a mock helicopter crash and must get themselves to safety.

It is a necessary skill for the work they face, a spokesman said.