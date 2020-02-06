New flood warning issued for Mary River, Six Mile Ck

The Mary River is on Flood Watch,

MINOR flooding is expected on the lower Mary River at Maryborough on the high tide this afternoon.

Up to 250mm of rainfall has been recorded across the lower Mary River in the past 36 hours. Further showers and thunderstorms are expected today but heavy falls are now less likely.

Mary River to Gympie: Rises are likely along the Mary River to Gympie today but river levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level.

A flooded road near Tiaro yesterday. Tiaro and Tin Can Bay have received most of the rain in the Gympie region.

Six Mile Creek: Small rises are expected along Six Mile Creek today in response to overnight and early morning rainfall.

Mary River downstream of Gympie: River level rises have occurred on the Mary River downstream of Miva overnight along with areas of localised flooding. River level rises at Maryborough (Portside Alert) were close to the minor flood level on the high tide during this morning.

The Mary River at Maryborough (Portside Alert) is currently at 4.95 metres at 8:44 am and falling with the tide. The Mary River at Maryborough may reach the minor flood level (5.00 m) on the high tide during Thursday afternoon.

Tinana Creek: Creek rises are occurring along Tinana Creek, with minor flooding at Teddington Weir.

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts