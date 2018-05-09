Fresh from the famous Spirit House, meet Gympie's new chef

HE HAS worked in some of the most highly acclaimed restaurants in the country and now, Gympie foodies are set to benefit from the talents of new head chef at the Royal Hotel, Thys Van Rensburg.

With a resume that includes stints at Matt Moran's flagship restaurant Aria, as well as two years dishing up some of the best Thai food in Australia at famed Sunshine Coast eatery, The Spirit House, this culinary whiz is in the process of adding some new delights to the Royal's menu that are sure to impress.

While not straying too far from the hotel's popular classics, diners can expect some delicious twists on their traditional favourites in the coming weeks.

A Thai and modern Australian food specialist, Thys is planning on incorporating as much of his background as possible to his new role.

"You might find some Thai dishes on the menu," he joked.

"We are looking at launching a new lunch menu in the next week.

"Being a pub that's popular with families, we'll keep some of our best-selling pub styled meals on the new menu, but we will definitely be spicing things up and adding some new dishes" he said.

While he may be new to the Royal's kitchen, he is not new to town.

Thys has lived in Gympie for the last seven years all while commuting to The Spirit House in Yandina, for work.

"It's good to be a bit closer to work."

The Royal Hotel's Linc Phelps said acquiring a chef with Thys' talent was essential to providing flexibility on the menu, and broadening their customer base.

"We are excited to bridge the gap between the high-quality pub food we already do and an element of fine dining. What my family and I head to Noosa for when we go out for dinner, we want to offer right here in town" he said.

"We will still offer our hearty pub meals that we've become renown for, but we are always looking to progress one way or the other.

"We aren't your typical pub, and our dedicated restaurant is a major drawcard for the hotel, so this has been a very fortunate turn of events for all involved.

"Thys was looking for a new home and we were looking for a new chef.

"There will be some Thai dishes added to the existing menu, and we will have a dedicated authentic Thai night every Thursday night" Linc said.

More good news came for the hotel, when Thys's long-time associate and experienced chef, Kris Abdy, decided to apply for the Sous Chef's position that was available at the hotel.

The pair first worked together many years ago in the early days of the Mary River Motor Inn opening its doors, and have since worked in other kitchens together.

The talented duo are keen to get creative when reunited this weekend. Kris begins his new role on Saturday.