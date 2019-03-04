Ferrari’s devastatingly fast supercar

Ferrari tapped into its rich history when designing the new F8 Tributo supercar.

Unsurprisingly given the choice of name, the Tributo honours great models of the past, bringing rear-end styling reminiscent of the fan-favourite F40 with quad taillamps and a louvred clear window cover for a twin-turbocharged V8.

Ferrari says the car also references coupes such as the 308 GTB of the late 1970s, adding new details to the two-seater's classic wedge shape.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is a more focused version of the outgoing 488 GTB.

Based on the outgoing 488 GTB, the new F8 Tributo uses a development of that car's 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 530kW and 770Nm - some 37kW more than before.

That power figure translates to a neat 720 horsepower, suggesting the Tributo is a direct response to McLaren's similarly powerful 720S.

Keep your foot planted to the floor and Ferrari promises the car will reach 100km/h in 2.9 seconds before running on to 340km/h top speed.

Those statistics make it one of the most potent cars on sale. The brand says drivers of all levels will benefit from revised electronics including the addition of a Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer "designed to make performance on the limit easier to reach and control for an even greater number of drivers".

Ferrari F8 Tributo comes with an upgraded passenger touchscreen display.

Trimming 40kg from the weight of the 488GTB, the Tributo closes the gap to the limited-edition 488 Pista sold to select customers.

Those who missed out on the Pista will appreciate the inclusion of aerodynamic featureslifted from the track special, including a so-called "S-duct" between the headlights which brings a significant increase in front downforce.

Ferrari says the machine represents a "bridge to a new design language" likely to be followed by a new F8 Spider in coming months.

Interior improvements on the 488 include a new 8.5-inch passenger touchscreen display in addition to the driver's twin digital screens either side of an oversized tacho.

The new machine is likely to reach Australia in the second half of the year.