Developer Walker Corporation has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to build on a vacant block of land in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba.
New fast food outlets, car wash planned near Costco

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
THE developer of a rapidly growing commercial and industrial business hub in Ipswich has revealed what it is hoping will come next.

Walker Corporation has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council for a vacant 8380m2 block of land in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba.

It is seeking approval to subdivide the land at 18 Ashburn Road into four lots and build three fast food outlets, a car wash and a bulky goods store.

Plans for the new development.
The site falls within stage one of seven of the 350ha business estate, which is home to Costco.

The bulky goods store is planned to be 536m2 and the application shows there would space for a mechanical car wash.

There is no indication in the application that any particular fast food brand has been locked in for the site but renders of the project show buildings emblazoned with logos for KFC.

The vacant lot is just over the road from the Bundamba Travel Centre and close to Costco.
The proposed development is just across the road from the Bundamba Travel Centre with Costco to the south west.

The travel centre already houses fast food outlets including Oporto, Zambrero and Origin Kebabs.

Walker Corporation is seeking a six-year period to build the development.

