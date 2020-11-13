Menu
The official opening of the new building at the Gympie Flexible Learning Centre this week. Pictured are the award winning students following the awards ceremony, which was held in conjunction with the official opening.
News

New facility and student awards celebrated at Gympie school

Shelley Strachan
13th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE Flexible Learning Centre officially opened its new building in conjunction with it annual awards ceremony earlier this week.

It has been five years since the plans were first approved to build a new staff room, PE covered area, parent room, workshop and art/media room. Building works finally commenced earlier this year and were completed in July 2020.

Since building completion, it is obvious how much the new facilities have further impacted the positive feel and vibe in the school, a school spokesman said.

Students and staff regularly play sport in the new PE covered area with students developing new skills in a range of games and sports.

The new purpose-built creative art and media spaces have provided students with an environment to produce a variety of project-based work, including short films, photography and visual art, using a wider range of mediums and techniques.

Official guests and parents were present to join in the celebrations on Tuesday, November 10. During the awards ceremony, many young people were rewarded for their commitment to following the school’s four principles and academic achievements.

The official opening of the new building at the Gympie Flexible Learning Centre.
As the event fell at the beginning of NAIDOC week, the community was treated to traditional song and a smoking ceremony. Official guests and parents enjoyed a fabulous tasting box for morning tea and were able to spend time looking at the new buildings, talking with staff and young people and viewing some fabulous work including, art, media and woodwork creations that the young people have produced.

“All members of the school community are very proud of the Gympie Flexible Learning Centre. The staff are excited about continuing to provide a dynamic and diverse environment for marginalised young people to grow and prosper.”

Gympie Times

