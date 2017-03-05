34°
New faces join The Gympie Times newsroom

Shelley Strachan | 5th Mar 2017 9:56 AM
NEW TO THE TEAM: New journalists at The Gympie Times (from left) Jacob Carson, Scott Kovacevic and Rowan Schindler.
NEW TO THE TEAM: New journalists at The Gympie Times (from left) Jacob Carson, Scott Kovacevic and Rowan Schindler. Renee Albrecht

THERE are some new faces in The Gympie Times newsroom, with Scott Kovacevic, Jacob Carson and Rowan Schindler joining the award winning team and bringing their individual talents to the online space and printed products.

With a background in theatre and comedy, Scott Kovacevic is a horror fan and avid reader, and "may have forgotten to have a social life” growing up because he was too busy working his way through the literary classics (and a few that weren't).

Scott Kovacevic holding a damaged letter box in Gympie.
Scott Kovacevic holding a damaged letter box in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

He has taken a "collect them all” approach to his education, with Bachelor's, Honours and Masters degrees in the arts and journalism.

Scott Kovacevic at a Chatsworth B&B in Gympie.
Scott Kovacevic at a Chatsworth B&B in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Of the two big choices in life he prefers cats over dogs and the Rolling Stones over the Beatles, although his heart lies with Bruce Springsteen and Stephen King.

Jacob Carson was born in Melbourne but he hopes people don't hold that against him, especially seeing as he spent most of his life growing up in south-east Queensland.

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

After graduating with a distinction from the Queensland University of Technology with a Journalism degree at the tail-end of 2015, he joined The Gympie Times just in time for the 2016 Muster, which he describes as "certainly a baptism of fire”.

Josie Laird, Leeroy Todd and Jacob Carson are ready to hit the road and do their part to Kill The Kilos
Josie Laird, Leeroy Todd and Jacob Carson are ready to hit the road and do their part to Kill The Kilos Donna Jones

Since then he's settled in quite nicely to life in Gympie, but true to his Victorian roots he remains an unapologetic coffee snob.

Rowan Schindler is a journalist, writer, amateur historian, photographer and videographer. He grew up in the small town of Rosewood, between Ipswich and Toowoomba.

Rowan Schindler's trip to the Arctic.
Rowan Schindler's trip to the Arctic. Contributed

He completed his studies in journalism and Australian history at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

An aspiring adventure sportsman and devotee of the round ball game, if he isn't chained to a desk he can be found hanging from a cliff or skiing down mountains.

He constantly drives himself to get out of his comfort zone in order to experience the richness of life - something he calls his "Theory of Discomfort”.

Rowan Schindler of Mooloolah, is developing the iForage app with the input of other USC students and staff. Photo Contributed
Rowan Schindler of Mooloolah, is developing the iForage app with the input of other USC students and staff. Photo Contributed Contributed

Rowan has had his work featured with organisations such as the ABC, Sunshine Coast Daily, 111.6AM 4BC Brisbane radio, Logan 101FM radio, Regional Development Australia (Sunshine Coast Inc.) and the USC.

His work has seen him film wildlife tourism documentaries in Thailand as well as live in an Inuit hamlet in the high Western Canadian Arctic.

He runs his own blog at http://www.suckmypen.com and you can follow him on Instagram @rowanschindler.

Gympie Times

Post Your Ad Here!