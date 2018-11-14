Menu
NEW CHALLENGE: Gympie Devils utility Tim Wyvill will be club vice-president next year. LEEROY TODD
New faces at Devils as club expands for 2019

Rebecca Singh
by
14th Nov 2018

RUGBY LEAGUE: There will be plenty of teams for Gympie Devils fans to cheer on next year.

A reserve grade, under-18s and women's teams will join the A-grade side.

The Devils struggled with injuries in this year, but will be under the guidance of a new coach, Michael Buckley, next season.

The former Sunshine Coast Falcons under-20's coach will aim to rebuild the Gympie side.

Devils' player Jake Harney will coach the U18s.

With women's sport expanding, Gympie will add an inaugural women's side coached by Troy Carlson.

New committees for the seniors and juniors were also elected.

Devils president in 2019 will be Mitch Hillcoat, vice-president Tim Wyvill, treasurer Tania Moessinger, secretary Leigh Harney and register Neridah Hillcoat.

Junior Devils president will remain Ben Dore, vice-president Darren Burns, treasurer Di Blackwood and secretary Carina Pyke.

Devils pre-season training starts next Tuesday, November 20, at 6.30pm at Jack Stokes.

All grades will be training together throughout the pre-season.

