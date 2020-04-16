New face joins The Gympie Times team

THIS week The Gympie Times welcomed aboard new cadet reporter Maddie Manwaring.

Maddie comes to us from the Sunshine Coast where she has been completing a Bachelor of Journalism at USC for the past three years.

“I have loved studying journalism, being able to tell people’s stories and raise awareness of different issues around the Coast,” Maddie said.

“Being a journalist has been my dream for a long time, and I can’t wait to start my career here at The Gympie Times.”

“I am new to Gympie and excited to experience everything this region has to offer and get to know the community.”

When she’s not writing, Maddie loves travelling and visiting the beach.

“I also can’t wait to get out and explore Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and other local towns when I can.”

Maddie likes to write about local news, interesting people and social justice issues, so if you have a story that needs sharing send an email to Maddie.Manwaring@gympietimes.com