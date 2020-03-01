New face announces Gympie election bid

Family man Ash Little is running for Division 1 at the upcoming Gympie Regional Council election.

HE’S kept a close eye on the Gympie Regional Council for the past four years, and now resident Ash Little has announced he’ll contest the Division 1 seat at the upcoming elections.

The 46-year-old father of three, with a versatile background including career turns as a mechanic, small business owner and 13 years as an operator at a Caltex Oil Refinery, Mr Little has seen enough over the last four years to form strong views of where the council could improve in its next era.

“This is not a shotgun decision,” he said when announcing his candidacy through his Facebook page earlier this month.

“I expect being a councillor to be a largely thankless job but as a resident and ratepayer, I expect the job to get done in the best interests of the voting constituents.”

Mr Little said the re-establishment of general business would be at the top of his priority list if elected, as well as greater transperancy and openness between the council and ratepayers.

“Whether or not things happen behind closed doors, the bottom line is they really shouldn’t,” he said.

“There should be more options for recordings and livestreams of council meetings, right now it feels more like a courtroom than a council meeting. These are little things that could have happened a long time ago but still haven’t.”

Within Division 1 Mr Little said he would be focusing on tackling the “major issue” of lacking health care facilities, as well as increasing marketing and exposure of the existing facilities within Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and the Cooloola Coast.