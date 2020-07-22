Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kingaroy to Kilkivan ultra-marathon organiser Timothy Walsh on the Ros Gregor trail in Nanango. (Picture: File)
Kingaroy to Kilkivan ultra-marathon organiser Timothy Walsh on the Ros Gregor trail in Nanango. (Picture: File)
Sport

NEW EVENT: 110-mile ultra-marathon coming to South Burnett

Tristan Evert
21st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMOUS for its rail trails and forest runs the South Burnett is fast becoming a running destination and with another ultra-marathon event on the way, the region is cementing itself as a fixture on the competitive running calendar.

Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail ultra-marathon is the newest addition to running events in South East Queensland, aiming to capture the spirit and culture of the various towns in the South Burnett.

The event will feature three separate races, a 43.9 kilometre race (Kingaroy to Murgon), an 89 kilometre race (Kingaroy to Kilkivan) and a 110 mile / 178 kilometre race (Kingaroy to Kilkivan and back).

Event director Timothy Walsh said the rail trail is the perfect piece of infrastructure to hold an ultra-marathon.

"To me the rail trial is begging for an ultra-marathon, the communities are so perfectly spaced apart," Walsh said.

"Each community is very scenic with classic farm land and there aren't many 100-mile races that don't run in national parks or state forests.

"It would be a unique ultra-marathon that is all about running through the heart of country Queensland with each aid station a window into the community."

The event is set to start on August 7 in 2021 and will be the second ultra-marathon style event to hit the region in 2021.

Walsh is also organising the Dead Cow Gully backyard ultra-marathon and said the economic benefits these events could potentially have is massive.

"If the event sells 300 tickets, I have estimated on race day alone we can bring $93,000-$120,000 into the community through food, accommodation and fuel," Walsh said.

"Throughout the rest of the year all of those ticket holders will come out for training probably two or three times, putting even more money into the local economy.

"The rail trail market is predominantly cycling and an event like this would open it up to a whole new tourism industry.

"If we can sell 300 tickets I estimated a $300,000 boost to the local South Burnett economy as part of the year round economic impact of the event."

More Stories

kingaroy south burnett rail trail ultramarathon
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HERO: Gympie nurse deployed to COVID frontline in Victoria

        premium_icon HERO: Gympie nurse deployed to COVID frontline in Victoria

        News RN urges Queenslanders not to become complacent: ‘If we all do the right thing we can beat this together.’

        Woman hospitalised after South Burnett chemical spill

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after South Burnett chemical spill

        Breaking PARAMEDICS and fire crews rushed to the scene of a reported 'hazardous material'...

        COLD AND WET: Showers to develop into rain tomorrow

        premium_icon COLD AND WET: Showers to develop into rain tomorrow

        News Gympie mornings won’t be as cold but days will stay very cool as showers, rain and...

        COVID time bomb as commuters jammed on TransLink buses

        premium_icon COVID time bomb as commuters jammed on TransLink buses

        News TransLink investigates after concerned Stradbroke Island commuters complain