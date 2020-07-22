NEW EVENT: 110-mile ultra-marathon coming to South Burnett

Kingaroy to Kilkivan ultra-marathon organiser Timothy Walsh on the Ros Gregor trail in Nanango. (Picture: File)

Kingaroy to Kilkivan ultra-marathon organiser Timothy Walsh on the Ros Gregor trail in Nanango. (Picture: File)

FAMOUS for its rail trails and forest runs the South Burnett is fast becoming a running destination and with another ultra-marathon event on the way, the region is cementing itself as a fixture on the competitive running calendar.

Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail ultra-marathon is the newest addition to running events in South East Queensland, aiming to capture the spirit and culture of the various towns in the South Burnett.

The event will feature three separate races, a 43.9 kilometre race (Kingaroy to Murgon), an 89 kilometre race (Kingaroy to Kilkivan) and a 110 mile / 178 kilometre race (Kingaroy to Kilkivan and back).

Event director Timothy Walsh said the rail trail is the perfect piece of infrastructure to hold an ultra-marathon.

"To me the rail trial is begging for an ultra-marathon, the communities are so perfectly spaced apart," Walsh said.

"Each community is very scenic with classic farm land and there aren't many 100-mile races that don't run in national parks or state forests.

"It would be a unique ultra-marathon that is all about running through the heart of country Queensland with each aid station a window into the community."

The event is set to start on August 7 in 2021 and will be the second ultra-marathon style event to hit the region in 2021.

Walsh is also organising the Dead Cow Gully backyard ultra-marathon and said the economic benefits these events could potentially have is massive.

"If the event sells 300 tickets, I have estimated on race day alone we can bring $93,000-$120,000 into the community through food, accommodation and fuel," Walsh said.

"Throughout the rest of the year all of those ticket holders will come out for training probably two or three times, putting even more money into the local economy.

"The rail trail market is predominantly cycling and an event like this would open it up to a whole new tourism industry.

"If we can sell 300 tickets I estimated a $300,000 boost to the local South Burnett economy as part of the year round economic impact of the event."