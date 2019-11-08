New evening hot spot to open in Gympie after Christmas

A new Gympie night spot will have locals talking about it when it opens in the new year.

A NEW tapas bar will open in Gympie next year at the Southside shopping centre.

Alchemy is the first foray into small business for Noosa owner Mitch Schultz.

Mr Schultz, who says he has a background in hospitality in Noosa, wants Alchemy to become the evening spot local residents will think of when they want to indulge in quality share food, craft beer, local and imported wines and cocktails.

“The name Alchemy brings to mind the perfect elixir and I want this place to be the gold-standard in quality,” Mr Schultz said.

Mr Schultz, who is currently a carpenter and roofing contractor, said Gympie had potential.

“We saw there was a need - an alternative to the pubs and hotels,” he said.

“I want it to be a classy and elegant space.”

A spokesman for the shopping centre owners, Kent Beal, said the complex was very pleased to welcome Mr Schultz.

“This was the last tenancy to remain vacant but now that it’s filled, it’s very exciting.

“We’ve got a great mix of businesses here now and the tapas bar will support our other night businesses such as BWS, Woolworths and the Indian restaurant (Ambrosia),” Mr Beal said.

Mr Schultz has a great deal of work to complete before the bar is ready to open, but has the support and guidance of friends, including a qualified chef, and family members to help him get it up and running.

He is hoping to open the tapas bar in the New Year, in mid to late January.