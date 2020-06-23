New employee for Gympie family business

This Gympie family business have taken on a new employee who moved more than 1000km to continue working with the team.

NICK and Lisa Whittaker, know when they’ve got themselves a good employee, and that’s exactly who they’ve got in the form of Richard Holmes.

The owners of N & L Glass & Aluminium said they first met Richard when he was doing insurance work for them in Townsville in the wake of the Townsville floods in February last year.

“He’s been doing insurance claims for us in Townsville for the past year, but now he’s moved down here to work with us in Gympie,” Lisa said.

GLASSY BUSINESS: Nick Whittaker of Reef St business N & L Glass & Aluminium, with new employee Richard Holmes. Photo: Arthur Gorrie

Richard’s experience has him perfectly placed to take up a lead role here in Gympie along with several casual employees and a couple of subcontractors.

Lisa said husband Nick is also keen to put on an apprentice in the near future.

Lisa and Nick were born and bred in Gympie and first started their business in 2005 out of their back shed before moving the business to Reef St in 2016.

N & L Glass can manufacture Wintec aluminium windows up to any size, along with shower screens, aluminium balastrades and pool fencing.

For more details on their services check out Facebook or call 0407 579 116.