New domestic violence taskforce in wake of horror crimes

ASSISTANT police commissioner Brian Codd will head up a new domestic violence task force following the murder-suicide of a woman at the hands of her ex-partner this week.

Queensland Police Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll announced the appointment in an internal email to police today following an urgent meeting with her executive leadership team (ELT).

She wrote it had been an "exceptionally challenging" week for the service.

"This week has been an exceptionally challenging period for the Queensland Police Service with the tragedy that unfolded in Browns Plains ultimately leading to the death of Doreen Langham in the early hours of Monday morning," she said in the email.

"Firstly, can I please emphasise that I understand how complex and challenging it is for all of our police and staff when dealing with, and responding to, calls for service in relation to Domestic and Family violence (D&FV) (sic)."

Commissioner Carroll said demand relating to domestic and family violence calls was significant, with police responding to 105,000 calls for help during 2020 alone.

"Given the significant risk DV&F places on members in our communities, and the complexities that sit around each individual case, it is incredibly important that we are continually looking at how we can do things better," she wrote.

The urgent meeting called today focused on reviewing and analysing how QPS officers responded to domestic violence calls.

"As a result of the discussions with my ELT and the ongoing complexities that sit around D&FV, I have asked Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd to head up the new Domestic, Family Violence and Vulnerable Persons Command to lead this body of work," Commissioner Carroll wrote.

"The importance of the new command is to ensure that we are not only looking at our own systems, training and processes … but to ensure previous recommendations in relation to the way we deal with D&FV are correctly implemented and for the organisation to work with other agencies in order to influence further change that will ultimately drive greater reform.

"Assistant Commissioner Codd will be providing further detail about the new Command over the coming weeks.

"I will also be sending out advice early next week in relation to who will move into the Brisbane Regional Assistant Commissioner position."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

