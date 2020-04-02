New Division 3 councillor ‘surprised’ by result

IT IS looking more certain that Shane Waldock has taken victory in Division 3 of the Gympie Regional Council elections at the weekend.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Dramatic vote clash in postal votes

Council denies refusing pandemic leave to staff

The ECQ results have changed little since Monday and with 70.79 per cent (3155 votes) having been counted, Mr Waldock leads with 34.17 per cent (1032).

The result has surprised Mr Waldock.

Shane Waldock

“It’s a little surprising that people can see that in me. But I’m prepared to jump in and represent them as best I can,” he said.

Mr Waldock hasn’t claimed the victory yet, and is waiting until it becomes official.

“It just seems more polite to allow the other candidates to concede,” he said.

The new Division 3 councillor wanted to thank his opponents who all ran a very clean and campaign.

Shane Waldock

And while there may have been detractors from online sources, Mr Waldock was straight to the point.

“We’re not born politicians. Everyone has to start somewhere.”

Where he plans to start is agitating for greater transparency with GRC operations.

“Improving that, makes our jobs easier and we’re able to justify why things are the way they are,” he said.