Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Waldock
Shane Waldock
News

New Division 3 councillor ‘surprised’ by result

Donna Jones
2nd Apr 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS looking more certain that Shane Waldock has taken victory in Division 3 of the Gympie Regional Council elections at the weekend.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Dramatic vote clash in postal votes

Council denies refusing pandemic leave to staff

The ECQ results have changed little since Monday and with 70.79 per cent (3155 votes) having been counted, Mr Waldock leads with 34.17 per cent (1032).

The result has surprised Mr Waldock.

Shane Waldock
Shane Waldock

“It’s a little surprising that people can see that in me. But I’m prepared to jump in and represent them as best I can,” he said.

Mr Waldock hasn’t claimed the victory yet, and is waiting until it becomes official.

“It just seems more polite to allow the other candidates to concede,” he said.

The new Division 3 councillor wanted to thank his opponents who all ran a very clean and campaign.

Shane Waldock
Shane Waldock

And while there may have been detractors from online sources, Mr Waldock was straight to the point.

“We’re not born politicians. Everyone has to start somewhere.”

Where he plans to start is agitating for greater transparency with GRC operations.

“Improving that, makes our jobs easier and we’re able to justify why things are the way they are,” he said.

Shane Waldock
Shane Waldock
council elections 2020 division 3 election results grc gympie election results gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No horse racing but president says there’s a positive

        premium_icon No horse racing but president says there’s a positive

        News ‘It does not suit everyone but it is better than the alternative’

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        premium_icon BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        Community Coronavirus-driven changes threaten Coast man's business.

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices