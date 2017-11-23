New developments: what's been approved by council?

WE PLANNED THAT: Council has processed 72 development applications over five months.

CAFES, car parks and multi-lot subdivisions were among items which were approved by Gympie Regional Council's planning department over a five month period.

Between May 22 and October 20, a total of 72 applications were processed by staff under delegated authority.

Of those, 40 were granted development permits including two subdivisions of more than 20 lots: one of 27 at Rammutt Rd, Chatsworth, and another proposed development of 23 lots at Gum Tree Rd, Araluen.

Helltown Hot Rods was also granted permission to run a food and drink outlet at their shop, and a change of use application from the council for an RV Park on Exhibition Road (Showgrounds) was also approved.

Three applications were refused by the council, while a proposed service station at the corner of Pine St and the Bruce Highway was canned by the state government (a decision which is being appealed by the developers in the Planning and Environment Court).

Decisions are made under delegated authority given to staff by councillors, to ensure the council can manage the high volume of applications.

The extent of this authority was a matter of debate in July when a number of councillors raised concerns gaps in legislation could relegate them to the sidelines.

It was moved that a policy guaranteeing councillors' role in planning decisions would be drafted and presented to the council for adoption.

The policy has not yet been tabled before council.