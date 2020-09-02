Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The design for new St Patrick's College school administration building, which will replace two existing houses on Bligh St if it is approved.
The design for new St Patrick's College school administration building, which will replace two existing houses on Bligh St if it is approved.
News

New development to complete Gympie school precinct

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ST PATRICK’S College hopes to give its staff some room to move with plans in the works for a new administration building to be built near the school.

The new building would not have any impact on staff or student numbers at the school.

Instead it “allows all staff to be located in a single building with foyer/reception area, meeting/training rooms, offices, (and) staff lounge/ kitchen/ facilities areas”, town planners Plansmart said in the application to Gympie Regional Council.

Map of the proposed site of the building.
Map of the proposed site of the building.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

It approved the new building would replace two existing homes on Bligh St; these will be removed.

Plans for the new building.
Plans for the new building.

A service driveway on the northeast side of the block will also go but the “existing Specialist Teaching Blocks, Covered External Assembly Area, whole of school waste collection and part of a sports oval are to remain”.

Artists impression of the new building.
Artists impression of the new building.

A new driveway with 13 parking spaces and delivery and turning bays is planned to be built as part of the extension.

An independent traffic report by Hayes Traffic Engineering said this would create more parking spots than Transport and Main Roads suggests is required.

education gympie council gympie development gympie education gympie regional council st patrick's college st patrick's college gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News The $44 billion aged care industry is facing calls for its finances to be probed, as News Corp launches a campaign to dissect the failings exposed by COVID-19.

        ‘Disgusting f------ pig’: Firefighter’s abusive texts land him in court

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting f------ pig’: Firefighter’s abusive texts land him...

        News The Gympie region firefighter and former Navy man sent a string of abusive texts to...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 7:00 AM
        Teewah: ‘As soon as he left they got back on the p---’

        Premium Content Teewah: ‘As soon as he left they got back on the p---’

        News Idiotic, dangerous behaviour threatens lives and destroys serenity

        GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        Premium Content GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        News "We spent the morning cleaning up bodies and feathers."