New development to complete Gympie school precinct

The design for new St Patrick's College school administration building, which will replace two existing houses on Bligh St if it is approved.

ST PATRICK’S College hopes to give its staff some room to move with plans in the works for a new administration building to be built near the school.

The new building would not have any impact on staff or student numbers at the school.

Instead it “allows all staff to be located in a single building with foyer/reception area, meeting/training rooms, offices, (and) staff lounge/ kitchen/ facilities areas”, town planners Plansmart said in the application to Gympie Regional Council.

Map of the proposed site of the building.

It approved the new building would replace two existing homes on Bligh St; these will be removed.

Plans for the new building.

A service driveway on the northeast side of the block will also go but the “existing Specialist Teaching Blocks, Covered External Assembly Area, whole of school waste collection and part of a sports oval are to remain”.

Artists impression of the new building.

A new driveway with 13 parking spaces and delivery and turning bays is planned to be built as part of the extension.

An independent traffic report by Hayes Traffic Engineering said this would create more parking spots than Transport and Main Roads suggests is required.