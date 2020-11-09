Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
News

New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

Aisling Brennan
8th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 9th Nov 2020 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERVING priest who was suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another has discontinued proceedings, a court has heard.

The Catholic priest, who cannot be identified because of a court order, had initially launched the action against the Catholic Diocese of Lismore and Mercy Support Limited for damages.

He alleged the dioceses had committed a breach of duty and personal injury after he was allegedly sexually abused in the 1960s at St Joseph's Convent School, according to court documents.

It is understood this was the first time a serving priest has filed a complaint of this type against the church.

However, last month in the NSW Supreme Court, a notice of discontinuance was filed with the court and all proceedings were stopped.

Justice Peter Garling ordered the proceedings commenced by the priest, known as SL, against the diocese be discontinued by consent.

Justice Garling made no order for costs to be paid by either party.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

catholic church catholic diocese of lismore northern rivers crime nsw supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

        Premium Content Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

        News Tributes are flowing for an “amazing, loving and passionate” man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

        The Gympie ‘missing persons’ cases that are still a mystery

        Premium Content The Gympie ‘missing persons’ cases that are still a mystery

        News In one case the coroner has declared the person dead, but another has been missing...

        NAMED: 13 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

        Premium Content NAMED: 13 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

        News One offender pleaded guilty to driving while almost five times the legal alcohol...

        $14.4m Traveston ‘mega servo’ tipped to open this month

        Premium Content $14.4m Traveston ‘mega servo’ tipped to open this month

        News The Puma Kybong servo is due to close forever in the coming weeks.