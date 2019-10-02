New details emerge from horror head-on hwy crash

CURRA CRASH: A Glenwood man, 55, remains in a serious condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a horror head-on crash on the Bruce Highway, near Curra yesterday afternoon.

CURRA CRASH: A Glenwood man, 55, remains in a serious condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a horror head-on crash on the Bruce Highway, near Curra yesterday afternoon. Lifeflight

NEW DETAILS have emerged from a horror head-on crash which left a man in his 50s with critical injuries on the Bruce Highway yesterday afternoon.

The Glenwood man, 55 was airlifted by Lifeflight to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head, chest and abdominal injuries after crashing into a truck near Curra Creek around 12pm.

Earlier this morning an RBWH spokeswoman said the man's condition has improved.

The car involved in a serious crash with a truck on the Bruce Hwy in Gunalda. Philippe Coquerand

Motorists travelling in both directions on the Bruce Highway near Curra and Gunalda were delayed for several hours. The major thoroughfare was reopened just after 4pm.

Motorists were stranded for several hours as both north and southbound lanes were closed down. Philippe Coquerand

The man was trapped in his sedan for some time before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services could free him using hydraulic rescue tools.

The sedan's roof had to be removed, the dash pushed back and several items removed from the car in order to free the injured man.

The scene of a horror head-on crash near Curra Creek yesterday afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating.