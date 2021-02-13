New dessert bar set to tantalise tastebuds in Noosa

A concept design of new cafe Cach Song, which is set to open next month on Noosa's Hastings St.

A concept design of new cafe Cach Song, which is set to open next month on Noosa's Hastings St.

A funky fresh new concept is coming to Noosa in the form of a new cafe.

Cach Song, a Vietnamese iced coffee and dessert bar, is the brainchild of Brisbane couple Brent and Amy Poulter.

The flagship store is set to open on Hastings St next month.

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Early road education aims to curb shocking toll

"Cach Song is a new concept that hubs around the Vietnamese iced coffee drink," Mr Poulter said.

"It's new putting it into that format into a store and also the products that are associated with it as well."

The 39-year-old said there would be plenty on the menu to tantalise all tastebuds.

"There's fruit infused water and Vietnamese-style doughnuts," he said.

"We have a gelato bánh mì which is like a brioche roll cut in half with ice-cream in it and that gets toasted.

"There's a few different products that hang off that main beverage of Vietnamese iced coffee, we will cater for gluten free, dairy free, vegan as well."

For those who haven't tried a Vietnamese coffee, Mr Poulter described it as "very refreshing".

"Vietnamese iced coffee is unlike an iced latte as such where it's full of milk, there's a lot of water, coconut water, cold brew coffee," he said.

"I've drank Vietnamese coffee for years and we had been looking at doing something in that space for quite a while.

"It's just sort of stuck with me.

"It's a pretty unique offering, it's our first concept store we plan to roll quite a few of them out."

New cafe Cach Song is set to open next month on Noosa's Hastings St.

The Poulters own several other businesses in the hospitality industry.

The duo began running a food truck as their first foray into small business before starting chain Getta Burger.

Getta Burger has grown to 16 stores in Queensland with a 17th to be opened at Warana on the Sunshine Coast next month.

As for why the father of three went for Noosa as their first Cach Song, he said it had always at the top of his holiday destination list.

"We have a young family so we've been going there for years," Mr Poulter said.

"It's got a really cool vibe and I thought it would be a really great vibe to start the brand and to see how it goes from there.

"But if it's not going to work in Noosa - I'm not sure where it will work."

The owners are now searching for staff.

"We're hoping for three full-time staff with a casual crew of about 10 people, about 15 staff on rotation but we're finding it very difficult to fill those spots," he said.

"There's plenty of people screaming out saying we want to work, but to attract people I'm not sure, you can't even get people to apply."

Cach Song is set to open its doors the second week of March, dependent on staffing.