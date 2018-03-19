New crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast

A NEW crocodile sighting has been reported on the Fraser Coast.



According to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection's website, the sighting was reported on March 12 at Little Tuan Creek in Boonooroo.



The Chronicle contacted the Department of Environment and Science but the department was unable to provide a response yesterday.



According to the department's website, a site assessment was conducted and the area was being monitored for further reports.



It is the second crocodile sighting of the year in the region.



Last month a crocodile was reported on the western side of Fraser Island by a group of people fishing near the mouth of a creek.



The incident happened on February 12, but wasn't reported to the department until February 14.



A spokesman from the department said the sighting happened close to Wathumba Rd.



"The department was unable to confirm the sighting, but did place temporary recent crocodile sighting warning signs in the area," the spokesman said.



Members of the public are urged to report all sightings in a timely manner, the spokesman said.



"The department investigates all crocodiles reports it receives."



Under the current Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, any crocodiles found south of the Boyne River in Gladstone are considered to be in Zone F - Atypical habitat and are automatically targeted for removal by DES.



Although waterways on the Fraser Coast are not considered to be part of croc country, people are urged to be cautious where crocodiles have been recently reported.

