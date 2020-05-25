New council survey aims to pinpoint local COVID-19 impact

Gympie councillor Dolly Jensen and Marlene Owen whipping up a dish for the homeless as part of volunteer week.

THE new Gympie Regional Council has emphasised the importance of an online questionnaire with the aim of helping pinpoint the impact of the coronavirus crisis on community groups.

Community portfolio councillor Dolly Jensen spent time among the region’s many volunteer groups last week as part of National Volunteers Week.

Mrs Jensen said she took part in a “virtual morning tea” on Zoom to meet with many local volunteers, followed by a radio interview with ABC Wide Bay due to air at 6.45 this morning. Mrs Jensen said she also helped local volunteer Marlene Owen “make creamed rice with peaches and custard for the homeless”.

“With over 400 not for profit community groups COVID-19 plans are in place for when restrictions ease,” Mrs Jensen said.

“Fun Days and Movies in the Park will recommence with local community groups raising funds with sausage sizzles and activities.

“Community Halls will be able to open up their doors again so community can once again gather and reconnect.”

The new Division 2 councillor said the questionnaire, available predominantly online, would play an important role in helping the council’s grants response to the pandemic.

“In the meantime community groups can visit council’s website to fill in the community group questionnaire about how COVID-19 has impacted your group’s activities so that we can shape our grants programs and support to help groups get back on their feet,” Mrs Jensen said.

“The questionnaire closes 7 June. For help, contact the council via phone 1300 307 800 and ask for the Community Partnerships Team or visit the Gympie Regional Council website.”