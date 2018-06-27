New council laws called 'anti-competitive'

Waste industry bodies have called Gympie Regional Council's proposed new local waste law "anti-competitive”, but the council says checks and balances exist to prevent them from holding a monopoly.

Waste industry bodies have called Gympie Regional Council's proposed new local waste law "anti-competitive”, but the council says checks and balances exist to prevent them from holding a monopoly. Tony Martin

EXPIRING State Government waste collection laws have forced Gympie Regional Council to draft its own, but some bodies have flagged them as anti-competitive.

The Department of Environment and Science, the Waste, Recycling Industry Association (Qld) and Cleanaway all say the laws breach competitive neutrality and allowed the council to create a monopoly in the waste industry.

The feedback period was part of the process required by the council before the laws could be adopted.

Council's waste contractor Cleanaway has also raised concerns about the laws. Max Fleet BUN070111CLN5

In its submission WRIA said it "strongly opposes” the laws, citing concerns that they would lead to higher prices for consumers and cause the council to violate competitive neutrality. It also said the consultation process was flawed.

READ MORE

The association said it reserved its right "to challenge the proposed local law on the basis that council has failed to follow the Competition Policy Guideline”.

Council's waste contractor Cleanaway also said the laws were anti-competitive, and was concerned "council is seeking to restrict competition in the commercial waste and recycling without proper consultation or genuine consideration of the impact of the proposed laws to its community”.

The council said the laws were not anti-competitive, but had the potential to be.

Bonnick Rd dump. Tanya Easterby

These concerns "can be effectively managed by council decision-making processes,” a report said.

It denied the laws breached competitive neutrality, saying waste disposal was provided at full cost, and that commercial services were not cross-subsidised by the ratepayer.

"The public benefit of GRC providing the domestic waste collection services... is considered to outweigh the cost of applying the competitive neutrality principle,” it said.

Several amendments to the laws were made based on the feedback and it was recommended that councillors adopt them "in the public interest”.