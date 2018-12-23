Menu
CHARGED ARGUMENT: Ian McConachie, Ron Cooper and Doug Logan are frustrated by a new council fee charged for waste treatment servicing, which is being passed on to them by plumbers.
Council News

New council fee joins residents, business together in anger

scott kovacevic
by
23rd Dec 2018 12:02 AM
ANGER is overflowing from residents and businesses about a waste treatment plant service charge being introduced by Gympie Regional Council in the new year.

Pie Creek residents Doug Logan, Ron Cooper and Ian McConachie are frustrated by the decision of service company Ozzi Kleen to slug them for a service that must be done under the law.

However, the company's national domestic service manager Scott Humberstone said they had no choice as the fee was increasing their workload.

"Now my service technicians have to complete the electronic manufacturers' test report, then waste more time filling out a second report using the OMA app,” he said in a letter sent to Ozzi Kleen's customers.

Ozzi Kleen is passing the fee onto their customers, and has lodged a complaint with the council.

Under the system, the council charges $6.50 to all service technicians who lodge a wastewater treatment report on the app. Lodging the report in other ways incurs a $50 fee.

"None of the other councils in the area charge their customers $6.50 per report submitted,” Mr Humberstone said.

He added that the app had been sold to them as free to use when it was brought in, and some plumbers had already stopped working in the region.

However, the decision to charge plumbers came after ratepayers fought against a $25 fee added to their rates bill.

Mr Cooper said that victory was clearly short-lived as the ratepayers were winding up paying anyway.

Especially since the council was only required to keep a register and the app had apparently been brought in to save money.

Ian McConachie, Ron Cooper, and Doug Logan. Troy Jegers

"This cost to us as ratepayers, tell me how that's just and fair?” Mr Cooper said.

"The council isn't doing zip-a-dee-doo-dah for this (fee).

"Nobody minds paying for the service you get, but I'm paying for no service,” he said.

Mr Logan agreed, saying in the end it added up to "a lot of money” for the council.

A council spokeswoman said the fee meant ratepayers were no longer being charged for a service they did not use

Gympie Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

"The past service cost was funded from general rates, even though the service was not relevant to all residents.”

With the cost of the app, staff resources and regulatory obligations taken into account, she said the cost was about $80,000 annually and new laws coming in next year were designed to make councils accountable.

"Council took the decision that service providers (plumbers) should bear the cost of the fee as they would benefit from the new system that saves them time,” she said. ”It is the service provider's decision to pass this fee on to their clients."

