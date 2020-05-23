New council draws four complaints in less than month

Four complaints have been made to the State’s watchdog about members of the new council (Bob Fredman, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Jess Milne, Bruce Devereaux, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Warren Polley, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and Dan Stewart) already, despite it only being in place for a month.

THE State’s councillor misconduct watchdog has turfed out multiple conflict of interest allegations against Gympie councillors only a month into the new term.

The complaints, detailed in the council’s Councillor Conduct Register, reveal councillors were alleged to have failed to manage conflicts of interest when voting on items.

Two of the complaints, each alleging a councillor remained and voted in a meeting despite an alleged conflict, were dismissed outright.

A third complaint, accusing two councillors of improperly dealing with conflicts, was dropped after a closer look by an OIA delegate.

They found one councillor declared the conflict and left the meeting, and the other allowed the remaining councillors to decide if he should stay.

In a fourth complaint lodged with the watchdog, it was alleged a council officer misrepresented financial matters.

This fell outside the OIA’s jurisdiction and was referred on to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

There have been 26 complaints made about Gympie councillors to the OIA since it was created in late 2018.

More than half were dismissed outright.

Only one of 26 complaints made to the OIA has gone to a tribunal. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

Only one went to tribunal; the councillor was cleared.

Another allegation of misleading comments in the media was thrown out as the issues raised were similar to previously dismissed complaints.

Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian said the OIA had a three-step escalation process to deal with any vexatious or frivolous complaints which “moves from dismissing a borderline complaint to issuing a warning and then finally launching an investigation – although we can go straight to step three in serious situations”.

“To date, this escalation process has assisted in managing all but one repeat complainant who then became the subject of an investigation,” she said.

Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian says there is a robust policy in place to deal with any vexatious or frivolous complaints. Pic Peter Wallis

“Unfortunately, complaints bodies like the OIA can sometimes be misused to score political points but we have processes in place that help to weed out improper complaints and identify complainants who may not be acting in good faith,” Ms Florian said.

“Anyone who’s deemed to be a vexatious complainant can be prosecuted and fined more than $11,000, but we find the vast majority of people who contact the OIA have genuine concerns.

“Once a councillor is cleared of a matter, that ­decision would stand should identical complaints be lodged at a later date so that we’re not wasting resources examining the same thing over and over,” she said.