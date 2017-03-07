32°
News

New Coondoo Ck bridge - flood free Coast lifeline

Arthur Gorrie
| 7th Mar 2017 9:57 AM
UPGRADE: A new flood resilient Coondoo Creek bridge is on the way, ending years of occasional isolation for the Cooloola Coast.
UPGRADE: A new flood resilient Coondoo Creek bridge is on the way, ending years of occasional isolation for the Cooloola Coast. Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WILL be higher, straighter, faster and safer.

And it is something Cooloola Coast residents have wanted for a long time.

A new bridge across sometimes flood-prone Coondoo Creek is on the drawing board at the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The old timber bridge on Tin Can Bay Rd will be replaced by a raised four-span concrete structure and new raised approaches to achieve 50-year flood immunity, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

"The new structure will be wider and built on a new and improved alignment to the west of the existing timber structure.”

That means improved safety, flood immunity and connectivity, she said.

And it will save money in the long run, removing the need for the increasingly frequent maintenance work that needs to be done on the existing bridge.

Nearby property owners and others affected by the project are currently being consulted.

Cooloola Coast councillor Mark McDonald is very happy with the plan.

"It's long overdue and it will be very welcome,” Cr McDonald said.

"It'll be built to the Q-50 flood level and, quite frankly, if the water is higher than that, there are plenty of other spots you won't get past before you come to the bridge.

"It's something the coast has needed for a long time and something we have been asking for,” he said.

Currently the relatively low level bridge tends to be a weak spot in the link between Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

It is usually where the traffic is held up, even if it can get through everywhere else along the way.

It is still only a twinkle in the eye, however, with no funding for construction yet.

But TMR says design work will ensure the project is ready to go when funding eventuates.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola cove coondoo creek new bridge rainbow beach tin can bay transport and main roads department

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

UPDATE: Gympie hits Aussie small screens 80s style

UPDATE: Gympie hits Aussie small screens 80s style

Our new-found fame is a little out of the blue but we'll take it!

BREAKING: Second crash in Gympie region this morning

Two cars have crashed at Red Hill Rd

Two crashes have kept emergency services in Gympie busy this morning

Where's the justice? Family in shock at killer's sentence

Terry Bishop, brother of one punch victim Lindsay Ede, leaves Brisbane Supreme Court with supporters after sentencing of Ariik Mayot, the first person charged under Queensland law with unlawful striking causing death, Mayot attacked Lindsay Ede as he walked to his brother's Goodna home in 2015.

One-punch victim's brother says new law failed his family

Gympie West celebrates its Aussies of the Month

GREAT EFFORT: Gympie Hockey's Ben Fitzpatrick with Gympie West Aussies of the Month (back from left) Boaz Rogers, Zoe Parker, Sophie Kerridge, (front) Laila Sorensen, Paige Briggs, Chelsea Parker, Lucca Settanni and Lincolne Lahiff.

Gympie West Aussies of the Month named

Local Partners

New faces join The Gympie Times newsroom

THERE are some new faces in The Gympie Times newsroom, with Scott Kovacevic, Jacob Carson and Rowan Schindler joining the award winning team

Gympie to celebrate International Women's Day in style

Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975

Several events will commemorate IWD around the Gympie region

What's happening around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 7-12

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017.

Disappointing announcement for Mary Valley

Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section needs you

SHOWCASE: The Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section will showcase what this region can produce - even in the harshest of conditions.

Entries needed for Gympie Show fruit and vegetable display

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

The first look at the Emily Blunt-led Mary Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

escape 2 the bush!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 $199,000!

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 EXPRESSIONS OF...

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

PRETTY AS A PICTURE

2 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

We are proud to offer this beautiful, quaint three bedroom home on 675m2, situated high and dry and close to schools, golf course and only a couple of minutes'...

ACREAGE AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further I have just listed 47 Witham Rd, The Dawn. Approximately 3.02acres this property provides at least 3 great...

CAN YOU BELIEVE - NEWLY BUILT

69 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $350,000

Can you believe it, a newly built home, at this price? This amazing Exclusively listed brick home is waiting for you to stamp it with your personality. Large...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

Investors Dream you won&#39;t buy better than this

19 Pearson Street, Murgon 4605

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Stylishly renovated home with three generous bedrooms, the beautiful open plan living and dining room has polished floors storage cupboards and study nook. The...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - AUCTION 1

8 Carlson Road, Coles Creek 4570

3 1 Auction

185 acres approx. (73.96Ha) of quality ex-dairy and cattle breeding farm on two titles (Lots 515 and 21) located in the heart of the fabulous Mary Valley! Well...

move 2 the country!

204 Birt Road, Long Flat 4570

4 1 3 $349,000

Time to switch from the bright lights to no lights? Then here is a fantastic opportunity to do just that and own your own 34 acres on the southern side of Gympie...

COOROY&#39;S SURPRISE PACKAGE

40 Belleden Place, Cooroy 4563

House 5 3 4 $675,000

"Surprise Package" best describes this fabulous, well-presented highset rendered block and timber framed home on 4335m2, only a 4 minute drive to the wonderful...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!