New Coondoo Ck bridge - flood free Coast lifeline

UPGRADE: A new flood resilient Coondoo Creek bridge is on the way, ending years of occasional isolation for the Cooloola Coast.

IT WILL be higher, straighter, faster and safer.

And it is something Cooloola Coast residents have wanted for a long time.

A new bridge across sometimes flood-prone Coondoo Creek is on the drawing board at the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The old timber bridge on Tin Can Bay Rd will be replaced by a raised four-span concrete structure and new raised approaches to achieve 50-year flood immunity, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

"The new structure will be wider and built on a new and improved alignment to the west of the existing timber structure.”

That means improved safety, flood immunity and connectivity, she said.

And it will save money in the long run, removing the need for the increasingly frequent maintenance work that needs to be done on the existing bridge.

Nearby property owners and others affected by the project are currently being consulted.

Cooloola Coast councillor Mark McDonald is very happy with the plan.

"It's long overdue and it will be very welcome,” Cr McDonald said.

"It'll be built to the Q-50 flood level and, quite frankly, if the water is higher than that, there are plenty of other spots you won't get past before you come to the bridge.

"It's something the coast has needed for a long time and something we have been asking for,” he said.

Currently the relatively low level bridge tends to be a weak spot in the link between Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

It is usually where the traffic is held up, even if it can get through everywhere else along the way.

It is still only a twinkle in the eye, however, with no funding for construction yet.

But TMR says design work will ensure the project is ready to go when funding eventuates.