New concrete jungle for Coast’s next pro skaters

Mitchell and Brendan King, 10 and 12, are excited for the Alley-Oops Indoor Skate Park to open soon. Picture: Patrick Woods

A 2m half pipe and a skate frame for people with disabilities are just some of the "fully sick" features of Alley-Oops Indoor Skatepark, to open soon.

Coast resident David King got the idea last year after a hot day at a local park with his two sons.

"Talking with my wife we thought we'd bring an airconditioned indoor park to the area," he said.

Even though Mr King's personal passion has turned more to surfing these days, his two boys have taken the scoot and skate scene by storm."Our largest ramp is the six-foot high by four-foot wide half pipe, we've got a foam pit for scooter riders and a very unique curved quarter street section," Mr King said.

The complex will also feature an area for micro blocks.

Mr King said the features were custom-built by Coast ramp builder, Ashley-Wild Ramps.

Skaters will have their pick of two-hour sessions from 9am to 9pm.

People with disabilities will also get a chance to enjoy the sport thanks to a special skate frame.

"Kids with cerebral palsy are able to go from a wheelchair to a skate rig, we're totally all inclusive," Mr King said.

The Alley-Oops coffee shop will supply Tim Adams Specialty Coffee and their skate shop will have everything a keen skater or scooter needs.

"Bearings, wheels, clothing, you name it," Mr King said.

"We've also got party rooms to cater for birthday parties."

Alley-Oops Indoor Skate Park is almost ready to open at Birtinya. Picture: Supplied

Mr King said they hoped to open at Capital Place in Birtinya on October 11.

Keep an eye on the Alley-Oops Facebook page for more information.

A previous indoor skating facility at Capital Place, Boardstore Indoor Skatepark, closed in 2015.

The co-founder Boris Schaber was in talks with Education Queensland about building a similar facility at Buddina State School.

But Mr Schaber and co-owner Robert Bataev have since sold the iconic Boardstore name to another Sunshine Coast local David Lawrence.

Skateboarding was to be a featured sport for the first time at the 2020 Olympics.