The car you can drive without a licence

CITROEN is giving those without a licence a chance to drive.

The French brand has revealed its new AMI One concept ahead of its official debut at the coming Geneva motor show.

The AMI One is an ultra-compact two-seat vehicle - officially known as a quadricycle - that is only 2.5 metres in length. A Toyota Corolla hatch measures about 4.4 metres long and a Smart car about 2.7 metres.

Citroen AMI One concept measures just 2.5 metres long.

Citroen's concept measures just 1.5 metres wide and tall and weighs just 425kg.

The AMI One concept is powered by a small electric motor coupled with a lithium ion battery giving the vehicle a 100km claimed range.

The AMI One can be driven without a licence in France because it is classed as a quadricycle and it must adhere to strict conditions including a weight below 450kg and a maximum top speed of 45km/h.

In France a quadricycle must not be driven on highways including major ring roads in Paris. The same rules apply in the UK, allowing 16-year-olds to punt around town in tiny quadricycles.

Citroen AMI One concept can allow younger people to drive before they are allowed to get a regular vehicle licence.

The Renault Twizy is the most well known quadricycle in production. The super-mini weighs only 450kg and is powered by a pint-sized 13kW/57Nm electric motor. Prices in the UK start from 7690 pounds ($14,012) which is more than Australia's cheapest car the Mitsubishi Mirage ($13,490 before on-roads).

The Renault Twizy is the most well known electric quadricycle in production.

However, in Australia strict design rules currently prevent quadricycles being sold. There are numerous safety concerns after a similar vehicle was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2007 with devastating results.

Citroen envisages the AMI One to be strictly used for short urban commutes, most likely as part of a car sharing platform. It could even compete with bike-sharing companies such as Lime electric bikes.

The Renault Twizy can reverses park to the kerb.

Quadricycles are so short they can fit two in a regular car spot, ideal for built up urban areas. European cities are also cracking down on car pollution and taxing vehicles accordingly - in some cases banning fossil fuel cars from certain areas.

In these situations quadricycles like the AMI One start to make more sense.