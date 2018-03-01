New coach lifts hopes for Devils

Rugby League: Gympie Devils are positive for their first trial game this weekend with the addition of new coach Bob Leitch.

The former Devil has club officials hopeful and Devils president Darren Burns said he would bring a wealth of knowledge.

"He will go well at the Devils, everyone knows him as he is from Gympie and he has a lot of experience behind him," Burns said.

"It is great news for the club. He has been involved with the Devils for a long time and there has not been too many years that have gone by where he has not had too much involvement with the club."

NEW COACH: Bob Leitch. Renee Albrecht

Devils player Hayden Moessinger said he was happy to have Leitch coaching.

"He has been around footy all his life and the experience he has, people look up to him," he said.

"There's an aura he has got that makes it good to be around him and the knowledge he can pass down to all of us."

Leitch is not the only new addition to the club. Sunshine Coast Falcons under 20s Joe Curran and Jake Leitch will add more depth to the side for this weekend's game against the Nambour Crushers.

HOPEFUL: Devils player Mason McGlone prepares for this weekend's trial game against Nambour. Rebecca Singh

Moessinger said he looked forward to this game and with the inclusion of the Falcons would see where the side was at for the season.

"They will bring a bit of youth and fitness into the side. It will be a big help for this weekend," he said.

"It will be good to have a run with everyone and we will all know where we are at fitness wise."

With new players being blooded this year, Moessinger said this game would provide a good way to blow out some cobwebs.

"Nambour are in the same boat as us, as it's their first trial game as well," he said.

"It will be a good way to get back in the groove."

Interested players can still sign-on. Phone 0400 719954 or visit the Facebook page Gympie Devils-Rugby League. This Saturday's trial kicks off at 5pm at Nambour.