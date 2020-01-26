New coach has big plans for Gympie Hammers

Gympie Rugby Union Club New Hammers men’s reserve grade coach Brent Dickfos has the aim of a premiership this season and believes he has the players to make it happen.

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers have been building towards a breakout season since their resurrection in 2014 and their new coach believes he can take them to the grand final.

Brent Dickfos out his hand up to take control of the Hammers reserve grade men’s side this season.

It was because of this build up and growth in Hammers players numbers that made his decision an easy one.

“I started playing union at James Nash (State High School) 20-years-ago and we were quite successful my side and I saw union do well in Gympie. I moved to Brisbane and then came back and the strength was not there and we folded,” he said.

“It was a shame to see it fold and seeing what Macca (Jason McPherson, Hammers president) has done with the club, I came on board to help out.

Gympie Hammers Rugby Union club president Jason McPherson is Queensland Rugby Union Volunteer of the Year.

“This year I am getting to the stage where I won’t play many more years and this is a way to give back to the club and still be involved. I love my rugby, I have a son and daughter so I want to see it keep going in town.”

Last year the Hammers finals hopes became derailed after a few injuries but this season Dickfos hopes to take the side to the grand final.

“I have seen the last few years the young ones coming through which are the elite players. We should go pretty close to winning the grand final this year,” he said.

“That (premiership) is why I have put my hand up, that is where I see us. I think we have the players to do it, we have some really good talent.

“We just have to put our mind to it. We were getting close last year but we got some injuries towards the end of the season and that put a dint in what we were doing.”

Dickfos will be a player/coach and after last years campaign there is still unfinished business.

“I am still playing but I will probably only have a few more years and that will be it,” he said.

School Rugby - James Nash thrash Coolum 34-7. Noah Davey. Photo: Troy Jegers

“I would still like to win a premiership before I finished too. I have won two at school but have not had once since.

“It has been a long time coming for Gympie and really help us move into that A-grade level. I think we need that before we do that next step.”

Despite lacking a few props, there is a core group of players that will be the strength of the side.

“We have always had really good forwards, Gympie has always lacked front rowers ever since I played school rugby,” he said.

“We have a good core group and I think that is going to the strength. Trying to get that core group to be there every week.

“We also have some early 20s players whereas in the past we have always been an older side. It is good to see some of the younger guys coming through.”