New coach has big ambitions for the Gympie Cats

NEW CAT: Gympie Cats' new coach Dave Carroll has big plans in place for next season.

AUSSIE RULES: Newly appointed Gympie Cats coach Dave Carroll has a goal to play finals footy and will work off the Cats' success this year.

The Cats won the flag in the Wide Bay competition and next year will move into Division 3 of the Queensland Football Association.

Carroll is a competitor and looking forward to the challenge. His goal for 2019 is to take Gympie to the finals.

"We are good enough to play finals,” he said.

The Gympie Cats celebrate after capturing the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership. Josh Preston

"I would be a little disappointed within our group, myself and the committee if we couldn't make finals.

"I have always had the assumption, why play football if you aren't playing finals football?”

The former Noosa Tigers coach is determined to grow the club's supporter base and junior player numbers.

"I will continue that momentum (since winning the flag) with the vision the club itself has got and where they want to be,” Carroll said.

"What I want to be able to do is also bring up the juniors, the 16 and 17-year-olds, to keep the enthusiasm for the club.

"We want the supporter base to grow; the players just having the passion and continuing to enjoy their football with their mates.”

Despite the Cats trying to grow numbers, player retention will be a focus to maintain the senior and reserves sides.

"I am the type of coach that I don't really coach for talent. I believe players have got talent, when they play the game,” he said.

AFL: Gympie Cats Coach, Jason Bromilow. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

"We have to show that we are a really strong football club, going forward and keep the senior and reserve sides.”

Cats president Jason Bromilow said he was excited to have Carroll on board.

"Dave will bring a wealth of experience to the club as we move into Division 3,” he said.

Cats players and supporters will have the chance to meet the new coach tomorrow at Ray Warren Oval. The seniors side will start training on January 17 on Tuesday and Thursday nights.