New classrooms a big hit for One Mile students

NOW two weeks after C-Block at One Mile State School was engulfed in flames, and life for students is returning to normal.

The speedy installation of new classrooms in the latter half of school holidays helped considerably, with modern facilities receiving a very positive reception.

"It's been quite difficult, but the good thing is that we still have each other and nobody got hurt,” Makayla Elliott said.

"I know a lot of people lost things in the fire and our teacher Mr Hinkley lost stuff too.”

The students who lost their classrooms were characteristically candid about the shock the fire gave them, some admitting they handled the news better or worse than their friends.

"I was scared when I heard, because I'd been in that classroom for a long time and we've made such good memories there,” Larney Steggall said.

The addition of the new facilities alongside a very clear effort amongst staff to discuss the fire with students has gone a long way in preventing any major interruptions to school life.

"It makes me feel comfortable, that I can trust the others around me when I go to school,” Shiloh Downie-Jeans said.

"The first day back, it was good but sort of not good too,” added Tristan Daltrey.

"Because we did lose our classroom, but we did get all sorts of new equipment in our new class.”

These include stationery, chairs, desks and an interactive whiteboard, the latter of which has been a clear favourite of the cohort.

"My favourite thing about the new classroom is the technology,” Makennah Youngberry said.

"The big new whiteboard that you can draw on with your fingers.”

And despite the sad circumstances surrounding the fire and the new rooms, Ms Youngberry didn't miss the opportunity to take a shot at her teacher.

"I wish Mr Hinkley's singing was locked away in that fire too,” she deadpanned.

"Those are some songs I never want to hear again.”

Flashy new equipment aside, the students at One Mile were grateful for one thing most of all.

"Somebody could have been injured, and I'm just glad nobody got hurt,” Jake Hodges said.