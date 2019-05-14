The car that can read your mind

CITROEN has developed a head turning concept car that can feel and read the road and pre-empt thoughts from its passengers.

Called the 19_19 to celebrate the centenary of the proud French brand in 2019, the concept car boasts enormous 30-inch tyres morphed into the wheel frame.

But it's the technology embedded in the hybrid Goodyear tyres that separates them from mere round black things.

Each tyre is equipped with sensors claimed to make it "predictive", able to scan the road ahead and adjust other parameters of the suspension and even alert the driver to issues, such as potholes.

Citroen 19_19 concept will be able to predict and adjust to the road ahead.

Combined with a more advanced version of Citroen's Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and an active suspension system, it's claimed to deliver a "magic carpet ride" ensuring the cabin "remains completely stable and movement-free".

It's all about returning Citroen to its glory days when it was known for innovation, particularly with suspension systems that often created a plush ride.

"19_19 Concept is our technological and innovative vision of the automotive future," says Citroen CEO Linda Jackson.

Citroen claims the 19_19 concept has an electric range of 800km.

"It conserves the fundamentals that have made Citroën what it is over the last 100 years, a brand that listens to its customers and systematically focuses on human aspects."

Being a concept car there is suitably radical styling, the enormous wheels dominating from every angle.

Like a Ferrari shows off its mid-mounted engine, the 19_19 has exposed wires just ahead of the rear wheels, a nod to its all-electric drivetrain.

Near-silent electric motors are powered by batteries claimed to give up to 800km of driving range, almost double that of current electric vehicles.

Citroen 19_19 concept will have advanced voice controls.

Inside is just a dramatic, the emphasis on driving comfort and covering big distances in style.

Finishes and seats were inspired by luxury furniture, the passenger seat is more akin to a modern banana lounge you'd see draped around the pool of a mansion.

Plus, the 19_19 gets a personal assistant developed by Silicon Valley startup SoundHound, which also supplies technology to Mercedes-Benz.

It uses artificial intelligence to recognise natural sentences and is claimed to be the only voice activation system that can understand and respond to multiple questions in the one sentence.

It's also pre-programmed to recognise some 40 languages.

Despite its attention-grabbing styling, the 19_19 is a single concept car for now, with little chance of ever reaching dealerships.

Still, that's doesn't stop people dreaming …