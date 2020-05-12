New child care centre proposed for Gympie

A new child care centre catering for more than 80 children and supporting a dozen jobs is proposed to be built near Gympie’s aquatic centre.

Developers Rosalind Corporate wants to build the centre on a vacant block at the corner of Sorrel St and Tozer Park Rd.

It is the second time the block has been earmarked as the potential home for a childcare centre.

One was approved for the site in 2007 but the application lapsed.

Artists impression of the proposed single-storey centre.

Plans lodged with Gympie Regional Council reveal the single-storey centre will boast three play areas and five rooms to cater for different age groups.

The playground are located away from nearby houses.

A 2m acoustic barrier is to be built on the centres’ northern boundary.

Parking for 15 cars will be provided, along with a mini bus bay and space for disabled parking.

The centre, if built, is expected to open from 6am-6.30pm.

There are already 12 day care centres in the region, with the space to provide care for more than 860 children.

Planned layout of the centre, which includes three playgrounds and five rooms.

However a Needs Assessment report by research company Business Geographics, and contained in the application, said the number of placements region-wide had only grown by 65 in the past four years.

“At current forecasts, it’s estimated Gympie could support an additional centre of up to 90 places without having any significant negative impacts on the existing supply network,” the report said.

“With no other childcare centres proposed in Gympie at present, the subject site represents an opportunity to improve childcare choice and amenity in Gympie.

Only 65 new placements have been added to the region’s capacity since 2016.

“In particular, a new centre at the subject site may address an underlying demand for high-quality purpose-built facilities in Gympie.”

Business Geographics’ report said the company found the proposal was needed and will benefit Gympie due to the additional jobs created during and after construction, its ability to improve the quality of childcare in the region, and that it will help keep Gympie’s childcare costs affordable.