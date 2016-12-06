36°
Rainbow Beach Hotel to become foodie destination

Donna Jones
| 6th Dec 2016 7:00 AM
Expect new flavours and new faces at the Rainbow Beach Hotel.
Expect new flavours and new faces at the Rainbow Beach Hotel.

THE former executive chef for Queensland Cricket has joined the team at the Rainbow Beach Hotel.

Chef Darren Gibbs did most of his training in Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays, and in addition to working all across the state, has catered for sports stars, government officials and three prime ministers. Not to mention cooking on TV, hosting a barbecue for the premier and catering for 2000 people at the Gabba.

Mr Gibbs joins the hotel team with his wife, Orathai and together with baby son Benjamin moved to Tin Can Bay a couple of months ago to enjoy the coast again.

"I wanted to be back near the water. After 20 months in Goondiwindi I missed not being able to walk or drive to the sea," he said.

The move also means he'll get to spend more time with his family and will be able to indulge in his favourite pastime, fishing, more often.

"I do love fishing," he admits, "I will definitely be wetting a line sometime soon."

At present though his focus is on making the Rainbow Beach Hotel a foodie destination and he is currently working on their summer menu.

"I've sourced some great produce for this upcoming menu," he said.

"It has a real beach feel, with a splash of local seafood and the best Australian meat cuts.

"When people come here, I want the Rainbow Beach Hotel to be the best place to eat," he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  business chef food rainbow beach rainbow beach hotel

