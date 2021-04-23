New charity offers unconditional support for pregnant women

A new community funded Gympie charity will provide safe haven for pregnant women to receive counselling and support.

Due to open its doors on Tuesday, April 27, Lifehouse will be run by a team of local mothers and counsellors, and will be the go-to place for women who are unsure if they want to keep their baby or who need help due to challenging circumstances such as financial hardship.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

CEO Ann Wojczuk said the group that came up with the initial idea had spoken to women who struggled with their pregnancies and were unsure of what to do.

The group decided to get to work creating a space where women could make the decisions on whether to keep their baby in a place of peace and kindness.

Lifehouse Gympie will open on April 27, with CEO Ann Wojczuk (right) leading a team of women.

“It was like, OK, well what difference can we make to women who are that vulnerable that they are not sure what to do,” Ms Wojczuk said.

“That (difference) for us was to give them a safe place to land, somewhere where they can just come and talk it out.”

Lifehouse has a professional counsellor who is there to help the women on their journey and figure out the best way to support them.

Lifehouse Gympie has separate private counselling rooms as well as this communal room with a play area for the babies.

“If she decides that she wants to have a termination then we would very strongly recommend that she goes to a medical practitioner because we're not a medical service,” Ms Wojczuk said.

“We would love to see women have their babies that would otherwise think they can't, but there are going to be women that come through our doors that decide they’re not going to do that.

“We’re geared to support women and we are life-affirming.”

The address of Lifehouse Gympie will not be advertised in order for it to remain a safe space for the women.

Ms Wojczuk said women who decided to keep their baby would have access to the baby boutique and its range of donated, like-new maternity clothes, baby clothes, nappies and other essential items.

They would also be given the option of having a personal mentor to be there as a “friend with purpose” for the duration of the pregnancy and the first year of the child’s life.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

“The mentors are all experienced mums; they've all been trained in coach training,” Ms Wojczuk said.

The mentors could also accompany the mothers during the birth if they did not have anybody else, and be there as support though the process.

The ‘baby boutique’ at Lifehouse Gympie is stocked with donated baby items and pregnancy equipment.

“For a woman to go through birth on her own when she already feels like she’s been abandoned is a really tough thing,” Ms Wojczuk said.

“She comes out and we get to celebrate her and her baby and they would graduate out of our program after the 12 months after birth.

“There’s plenty of great things going on in Gympie and we just want to be another great thing.”

As Lifehouse relies on support from the community, it is always looking for donations of baby items and money.

Any donations can be dropped off at Mini Mosca on Mary Street, and for more information the Lifehouse team can be contacted on 0477 821 113 or via their Facebook page HERE.