Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
by and CHRIS LEES
16th Mar 2020 7:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

coronaviruspromo

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks mine worker mining mt isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 candidates reveal what needs to be fixed in their divisions

        Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 61

        premium_icon Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 61

        Health The state has had its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

        Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        News Death comes as Queensland records biggest jump in cases so far

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced