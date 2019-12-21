New car to boost chances for favourites of Gympie summer slam

ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane (car 36) is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.

MOTORSPORT: A new set of wheels should boost the chances for veteran driver Darren Kane to take out the Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam today and tomorrow.

Kane is tipped as one of the hot favourites and has national and state titles under his belt.

“It is hard to know until the night, anything can happen,” he said.

“It will be about whoever can get it right to qualify up near the front.”

Despite missing a few rounds because of his car, Kane said it should hold up.

“I sold my car from last year and the new car was a bit behind. I have had two shows in it and two seconds and I am getting used to it now,” he said.

“I am hoping to go good, I have struggled the last couple of years but the new car will suit Gympie.

“Gympie is a track that you have to have speed off the corners. I just have to get the car working better.”

With multiple speedway races under his belt, Kane said the Gympie Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway was the stand-out track.

“I have driven it a fair few times and I love the track. It is something different to the other tracks,” he said.

“Gympie has always been a driver’s track, the others are circular and this track has tight corners and some speed. It is something different to what you would normally do.”

Usually held the week after Christmas for a single day, this is the first year the Summer Slam will be held in the two-day format.

“It makes it easier, we usually have three nights in a row at different venues but we do not have to travel,” he said.

“If you do not get it right the first night you can on the second.”