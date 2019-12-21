Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane (car 36) is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.
ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane (car 36) is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.
News

New car to boost chances for favourites of Gympie summer slam

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
21st Dec 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: A new set of wheels should boost the chances for veteran driver Darren Kane to take out the Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam today and tomorrow.

Kane is tipped as one of the hot favourites and has national and state titles under his belt.

“It is hard to know until the night, anything can happen,” he said.

“It will be about whoever can get it right to qualify up near the front.”

Despite missing a few rounds because of his car, Kane said it should hold up.

ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.
ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.

“I sold my car from last year and the new car was a bit behind. I have had two shows in it and two seconds and I am getting used to it now,” he said.

“I am hoping to go good, I have struggled the last couple of years but the new car will suit Gympie.

“Gympie is a track that you have to have speed off the corners. I just have to get the car working better.”

With multiple speedway races under his belt, Kane said the Gympie Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway was the stand-out track.

“I have driven it a fair few times and I love the track. It is something different to the other tracks,” he said.

ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane (car 36) is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.
ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane (car 36) is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.

“Gympie has always been a driver’s track, the others are circular and this track has tight corners and some speed. It is something different to what you would normally do.”

Usually held the week after Christmas for a single day, this is the first year the Summer Slam will be held in the two-day format.

“It makes it easier, we usually have three nights in a row at different venues but we do not have to travel,” he said.

“If you do not get it right the first night you can on the second.”

gympie mothar mountain gympie speedway gympie sport masondale super sedan gympie gold summer slam
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should Gympie’s NYE fireworks be cancelled?

        premium_icon Should Gympie’s NYE fireworks be cancelled?

        News New Year’s celebrations to go under the microscope next week.

        UPDATE: Car wrecked in Gympie Bruce Highway crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Car wrecked in Gympie Bruce Highway crash

        News Crews responded to a call at 5:14pm, arriving to find two patients in need of...

        Champion effort by Gympie duo at state championship

        premium_icon Champion effort by Gympie duo at state championship

        News Two Gympie shot-putters have come back with silverware from the state relay...

        YOUR GUIDE: 37 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 37 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        Property This unique property boasts a lovely, five bedroom brick home with two bathrooms...