New captain at the helm of Gympie real estate agency

WITH 31 years experience in real estate and property development, Ian Partington is no stranger to the industry.

And as of mid-November last year Mr Partington is the captain of his own destiny, having bought the franchise of Elders Real Estate in Gympie.

Mr Partington takes over from Terry Hines, who retired from the business, having spent most of the past 30 years developing acreage lots in the region’s north such as Curra.

Mr Partington plans to continue in this vein, himself having developed land in south-east Queensland for the better part of the past 20 years.

Members of the Elders Gympie team are (from left) Toby Mitchell, Melinda Clift, Ian Partington and Dallas La Bertaudiere.

When the opportunity came up to buy the Elders franchise in November, Mr Partington, recognising a great investment, took it with gusto.

His career in real estate is a long way from his original intended career, having gained a diploma in Primary Physical Education from Central Queensland University as a young man.

But real estate and property development has become his vocation, and one he plans to share with more staff, hoping to double the number of sales staff at Elders Gympie in the future.

Elders Gympie is at 153 Mary St and specialises in real estate listing, sales and advice for residential and rural properties across the Gympie region.

Elders as a group won the 2019 Canstar Blue Award.