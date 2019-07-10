New 'candy' store in the heart of Gympie a child's paradise

THE LOLLY LADY: Owner of new Gympie business All About Candy's Kelly Magnel has developed a sweet tooth.

THE LOLLY LADY: Owner of new Gympie business All About Candy's Kelly Magnel has developed a sweet tooth. Donna Jones

ANYBODY born before disco died will fondly remember the days when you could go to the corner store with $1 and come back with a swag of lollies.

Gympie businesswoman Kelly Magnel does and wants to give that experience to the children of the Gympie region.

While exhibiting at camping and caravan expos, she would often see parents having to say "no” to the requests of their children and decided to start up a business where parents could say "yes” because it wouldn't break the budget.

"I started up with the lolly van and went from there,” she said. "I often hear parents say they've gone to the Show or something and it's cost them $200-$300. When you've got four and five kids, it adds up. I wanted to give parents a place where they can give the kids 10 bucks and they can run rank,” she said.

And so, All About Candy, on the corner of Monkland and Mary St in the heart of Gympie, was born - in a corner store that in a previous incarnation in the 1990s was an ice-cream parlour.

Ms Magnel has plans to make visiting her store an affordable treat for children, and a blast from the past for parents, with the store also stocking old fashioned favourites like Dutch liquorice, rock candy and hard-boiled sweets.

While she says she didn't initially have a sweet tooth herself, she has now, due to the extensive taste testing required, and her grown up daughters are thrilled mum has a lolly shop.

"I'm so proud of her,” said 18-year-old Paige, who is also keen to help mum out so she can sample some of the products for herself.

TOMORROW IS THE SOFT OPENING OF THE STORE FROM 9AM.