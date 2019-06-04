New business raising hinterland eyebrows

RIGHT: Ashley Pestano is the owner and eyebrow sculptor at Cooran's Brow Barn.

WOMEN in Cooran rejoice, there's no need to travel to get your eyebrows done - there's a specialist in town.

Ashley Pestano is the owner and operator of The Brow Barn now open in Cooran.

A little different to traditional beauty salons, The Brow Barn is a private studio solely specialising in eyebrow shaping, correction, colour and lash lifts.

Ms Pestano says she only does brows because she wanted to specialise in what she enjoys doing the most.

"I've always had a knack for shaping brows. I see brow shaping as a bit of an art form. Creating shape, working with light, shadows and colour. I enjoy the detail involved and I love that it can transform a face by framing the eyes, bringing out eye colour and making a beauty routine so much simpler. With good brows you don't need much make-up, if any.”

When asked if there is a market for "just brows”, MsPestano says, "absolutely”.

The 34-year-old brow artist started her career as a beauty therapist at the age of 17. Over the years she has worked around Australia and overseas. Then five years ago she moved to Noosa and found her "paradise” in Cooran.

"I wanted more room to grow the business. Taking on a staff member has been a dream of mine for a long time. With the extra room, it can be done comfortably and appointments will remain private.”

Ms Pestano is currently interviewing to fill a trainee position.

"I'm very excited about my plans for the future with The Brow Barn but I will keep my ideas under wraps until they unfold,” she says.

The Brow Barn is located at 20a King Street, Cooran. For more information or bookings visit https://thebrowbarn.com.