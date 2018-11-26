Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carl Meyer and Hamish Scott have not only started their new vape business in Gympie, they're already eyeing off online expansions.
Carl Meyer and Hamish Scott have not only started their new vape business in Gympie, they're already eyeing off online expansions. Troy Jegers
Business

New business blows into Gympie's retail, online markets

scott kovacevic
by
26th Nov 2018 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VAPING might be heavily regulated and controversial but for Gympie mates Hamish Scott and Carl Meyer it has become central to their futures.

The pair are both ex-smokers and now co-owners of Vapour Oz, and Mr Scott said the belief in their e-cigarette products was sparked by personal experience.

"I've seen a couple of mates get off the cigarettes with them” Mr Scott said, adding they had worked for him as well.

In fact both are ex-smokers, and they hope to make a business of helping others do the same.

"We enjoy seeing people get off them too,” he said.

Originally from New Zealand, Mr Scott moved to the region six years ago for a "change of lifestyle”.

And he's happy to have made the move.

Vaping is becoming a growing trend as people move away from cigarettes.
Vaping is becoming a growing trend as people move away from cigarettes. Troy Jegers

"It's everything I envisioned it would be,” Mr Scott said.

"I call it home now.”

He said the decision to go into business together came when Gympie-born Mr Meyer rang him to say he had bought an old Gympie Army Disposal building.

Now the pair are splitting the job, with Mr Meyer handling the shop business and Mr Scott driving their online market which he hopes to expand to a national scale soon.

And while the industry itself is heavily regulated, with extensive laws around the sale of nicotine juice in Queensland, Mr Scott said there was still a big market to be tapped into.

And so far, so good.

"It's cool watching it grow and seeing that interest (in vaping)”, Mr Scott said.

betterbusiness business e-cigarettes gympie business vaping
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Five issues coming up in Gympie council's meeting this week

    premium_icon Five issues coming up in Gympie council's meeting this week

    Council News It's the second last meeting for the year, and it's packed with waste, trains and divisions already on the agenda.

    • 26th Nov 2018 12:03 AM
    Almost $400m in Gympie region houses sold over 12 months

    premium_icon Almost $400m in Gympie region houses sold over 12 months

    News The region's property market continues to grow.

    Round Hill locals the latest to be told to 'get ready to go'

    Round Hill locals the latest to be told to 'get ready to go'

    Weather Emergency situation has been declared

    Residents warned of dangerous, unpredictable blaze

    Residents warned of dangerous, unpredictable blaze

    News Queensland firefighters battle several blazes across the state

    Local Partners