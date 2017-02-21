33°
New bus service to help stranded Bay shoppers

Shelley Strachan | 21st Feb 2017 1:40 PM
The Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre.
The Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre.

POLLEY'S Buses has come to the rescue of Tin Can Bay pensioners unable to do their shopping following the closure of the township's only supermarket, the IGA, earlier this month.

The doors to the IGA are firmly closed and nobody knows when, or if, they will reopen following the dramatic scenes that unfolded there on Wednesday, February 8.

READ MORE: On the dramatic scenes at Tin Can Bay IGA

The Gympie-based bus company will begin a weekly service between Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove next Thursday, picking shoppers up at the bus stop at the Dolphin Shopping Centre at 9am, and returning them by 11.20am.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Standoff at Tin Can Bay IGA

The trip will cost $5 return.

Pensioner and resident of 13 years, Annie Cartwright, contacted Polleys when she realised just how many Bay pensioners did not have transport to get them the 10km to the nearest supermarket, Woolworths at the Cooloola Cove shopping centre.

STANDOFF: Police surround the Tin Can Bay IGA during the dramatic events of February 8. The doors to the supermarket have been closed ever since.
"I got on to Dianne at Polleys and she was really great and listened to my plea of help for the elderly and she approached her bosses and the next thing I know I've got the operations manager ringing me, saying 'right - how to you want to do this?',” Mrs Cartwright said today.

If the service gets the right amount of support it will become permanent. Polleys have also said they are happy to pick up shoppers on the bus route from Tin Can Bay to Cooloola Cove, and drop them back off at the same spot on the return trip.

The service is not just for pensioners. Anyone can use it.

Firefighters examine the signs outside of the Tin Can Bay IGA store during a stand-off there earlier this month.
FAST FACTS

Cost: $5 return

When: Every Thursday morning

Pick-up: From the bus stop at Dolphin Shopping Centre in Tin Can Bay at 9am.

Arrive: Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre at 9.20am

Depart: Bus stop at Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre (Nautilus Dr) at 11am

Return: Bus stop at Dolphin Shopping Centre at 11.20am.

