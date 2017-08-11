'New budget' means Rattler is back within budget

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE statements this week in the open council meeting by the Mayor and CEO that the Rattler is within budget is a new form of "shopping centre” financial management.

Apparently the Rattler complies with the corporate plan of being within budget because "we now have a new budget.”

What this means is that no matter what the cost the Rattler will be within budget - fascinating project management principles to say the least.

This type of thinking is scary when we consider this project and the short, medium and long term liabilities for the rate payer.

Outside of the shopping centre, the Rattler is in real terms, total costs, not aquatic centre costing of leaving out expenses that take it over budget, is closer to $15 million than $12 million.

My understanding is that track and bridge repairs will replace items that have either been condemned or have an expected life span of less than five years.

What that means is that on bridges, which are built from the bottom up, we may replace a timber that sits on the top. In 7-10 years time we may have to come back and replace timbers below this, removing the newer timber to get to the condemned timber, adding cost in the medium term that would be greater than doing it now.

The 15-year life span on the timber sleepers also presents a problem. Let's say it's around $3 million now to replace the 15,600 sleepers, in 15 years I think it will be fair to assume it will be $6-7 million.

That requires the Rattler to put aside around half a million dollars each and every year in profit to cover the replacement of these sleepers in 15 years. Based on the business plan I saw, fat chance that will happen.

There will be ongoing repairs especially with bridges as they are not repaired consistently from bottom to top. We will have to go back over these bridges and do repairs particularly after five years. It would make sense to bring the entire bridge up to the same standard and increase longevity.

The Rattler is a wonderful draw card for Gympie. I for one have enjoyed the trip on more than one occasion, however we are spending a considerable amount of ratepayer funds just to meet the election commitment of one councillor.

What this shows is that this project is rushed, poorly planned and will require consistent rate payer involvement.

I would love to see the Rattler run but when it is not my money I have serious concerns about the way this project is handled.

Only in the world of free money can you just keep spending without really considering every aspect. At a meet the Mayor and Councillors meeting the question was asked and commitment made, "How much will it cost? - $10.8 (million) not a dollar more. That promise didn't last long.

The great news is that even if the GRC spends $20 million it is within budget.

Not sure whether we should laugh or cry.

Is the Rattler a good investment or what could have we done with that $15 million?

I think it is time some in council backed this project with their own money.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2