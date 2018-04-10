New bottle-o to help Rainbow Hotel through 'intense' demand

NEW CHAPTER: Castaway Cellars employee Sean Waldie stands outside the new Rainbow Beach Rd store.

THE RAINBOW Beach Hotel saw a perfect opportunity for expansion in the recent CBD building developments, and they were quick to follow through.

After opening a Castaway Cellars bottle shop across the road from their Liquor Legends outlet on Rainbow Beach Rd earlier this month, Regional Manager Liam Gray said intense customer flow will be easier to cope with in the future.

"Over the busy periods the other bottle shops get a bit of a caning and there's constant line-ups, so it's something to ease the pressure over our busier periods,” Mr Gray said.

"Plus, by being a Castaway instead of a Liquor Legends like our other two stores, there are different specials, different lines and more variety.

"The Castaway [brand also] fits in with the beachy theme that Rainbow has.”

The new addition joins the hotel's two other stores located on Rainbow Beach Rd, both operating under the Liquor Legends brand.

Mr Gray said the hotel was happy to be a part of the new '14 on Rainbow' expansions, which were completed late last year, making full use of a brand-new building with significant visual appeal to add to their status as leading liquor suppliers in the region.

He said management is looking to build on a solid foundation and embrace a bright future with the new venture.

"Considering the weather's been shocking, it's been a pretty good Easter.”

Castaway Cellars is open from 10am-7pm all week.