Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Martin Hoffman is Department of Finance Secretary no more after the government rolled his department into treasury. Picture: Jono Searle
Martin Hoffman is Department of Finance Secretary no more after the government rolled his department into treasury. Picture: Jono Searle
Politics

New boss appointed for disability scheme

by Marnie Banger
17th Oct 2019 10:44 AM

THE next boss of the agency responsible for the National Disability Insurance Scheme is a former senior NSW bureaucrat.

Martin Hoffman, who has been both a commonwealth deputy secretary and secretary of the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, will take up the job from November 4.

He has also held roles in the private sector, including as chief executive of Ninemsn.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said Mr Hoffman has the "dedication, vision and expertise" to lead delivery of the transformational scheme.

"He will build on the ground-breaking work already underway and will make a real difference in delivering on the government's commitment to realising the full benefits of the scheme for participants," the minister said.

Labor had this week put pressure on the coalition to appoint a new leader for the National Disability Insurance Agency, with its previous chief executive Robert De Luca resigning in April.

"It is literally leaderless," opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten told the lower house on Monday night.

The organisation's deputy chief executive Vicki Rundle had been acting in the top job since Mr De Luca's resignation.

Mr Hoffman has been appointed for a three-year term.

More Stories

bill shorten disability scheme ndis

Top Stories

    $440k inner city project a first for the Gympie region

    premium_icon $440k inner city project a first for the Gympie region

    News One of Gympie's oldest residential streets has been laid with asphalt made from recycled materials at a cost of $440k

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    'Possibly severe' storms on the march toward Gympie: BoM

    premium_icon 'Possibly severe' storms on the march toward Gympie: BoM

    News Strong winds and large hail could be on the way.

    NAMED: 54 people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

    premium_icon NAMED: 54 people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

    News Every court sitting day, a number of people are required to appear

    Christmas bug has bitten early for this Gympie wonderland

    premium_icon Christmas bug has bitten early for this Gympie wonderland

    News Mr and Mrs Stolberg had the prettiest lights in town for decades.