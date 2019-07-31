New boss announced for multi-million dollar Gympie project

RATTLER Railway Company has today announced the appointment of Micheal Green as general manager of the Mary Valley Rattler following his tenure as acting general manager since May 2019.

Mr Green has been with the Mary Valley Rattler since September 2018, originally appointed as the assets and operations manager.

Over that time the not for profit heritage rail operation has grown from strength to strength with refurbished rolling stock added to the fleet enabling increased services and capacity, a statement from the Rattler company said.

"It's been a great journey to date and a credit to the volunteer team who work tirelessly to ensure the equipment is in tip top shape and refurbished to a meticulous standard,” Mr Green said.

"The volunteer team who meet our guests at the station and on the trains provide an authentic and warm experience and we are receiving lots of positive feedback from our passengers. I am proud to be part of this hard working team.”

"The Mary Valley Rattler has welcomed more than 22,000 guests on board since October 6, 2018 when rail operations recommenced,” the Rattler statement said.

Rattler Railway Company chairman Ian McNicol said:

"We are fortunate to have Michael leading the team, with over 40 years of experience in rail and his hands-on approach, he is across every aspect of the operation.

"We are excited about the results to-date and are looking forward to the coming year with lots of exciting events in the planning for the Mary Valley Rattler.”

The next event on the Rattler calendar is Double Steam Day, a celebration to welcome the historic steam locomotive 967 back to the heritage Mary Valley Rattler branch line.

"Significant works have been undertaken to bring this classic steam engine back home,” said Mr Green.

"Many local Queensland businesses have had a hand in the restoration project with the build happening in Gympie at CPM Engineering,” he said.

"We are looking forward to sharing this moment with the community and invite everyone along to be part of the celebrations.

"Saturday, August 31 will see two steam trains depart the historic Gympie Station and travel through the Mary Valley for the return journey to Amamoor. This is a significant moment in time and we invite one and all to the historic Gympie Station to celebrate.”

DOUBLE STEAM DAY AUGUST 31

The Classic Rattler Run departs on schedule departing Gympie at 9am aboard the C17 No. 974 steam train returning at noon.

A special second departure steams out of the historic Gympie Station powered by 967 departing at 9:30am. This experience includes catering, on board entertainment and a commemorative certificate.

Celebrations commence at 8am with entertainment and family fun activities at the Historic Gympie Station on Tozer St. There is no cost to join the festivities at the station. Bookings are required for the train journeys.

Book online at maryvalleyrattler.com.au