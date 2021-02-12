‘New banking hub’ reno underway at Gympie NAB branch

NAB Mary Street Gympie is currently closed for renovations. Picture: Kristen Camp

NAB in Mary Street has closed its doors to customers while renovations are completed for a ‘new banking hub’.

On the front of the building a sign has been set-up that provides some details on the updated branch.

“Behind these walls, we’re not just building a new banking hub, we’re building something much more important,” the sign stated.

NAB said they’re hoping the changes will create a more “personal” experience with “expert” knowledge.

“A space where you can access a range of digital tools and support to help make banking easier.”

The branch is expected to re-open with a fresh new look in March, 2021.

